MILAN May 12 Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill said on Tuesday its first-quarter net loss increased to 40.4 million euros ($45 million) from a negative result of 37.1 million euros in the same period the previous year.

Revenues in the three months were 893.5 million euros, up almost 10 percent thanks to a stronger dollar against the euro.

The company said it expects foreign exchange impact to help full-year results and sees 2015 revenues rising to 4.3-4.4 billion euros, up from 3.9 billion euros in 2014.

The 2015 forecasts are calculated on the basis of an average euro/dollar exchange rate of $1.10, compared with $1.33 in 2014, Autogrill said, adding this generates a 335 million euros boost to expected revenues for the full year. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)