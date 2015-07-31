MILAN, July 31 Italian airport and motorway
caterer Autogrill posted an 84 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit thanks to rising sales in airports,
especially in the United States.
The group said net profit in April-June was 24.7 million
euros, up from 13.4 million euros in the same period of 2014.
Autogrill, which in October 2013 spun off travel retailer
World Duty Free, reported a 40 million euro net loss in
the first quarter due in part to seasonal factors.
Consolidated revenues were 1.07 billion euros in the second
quarter, up from 0.974 billion euros a year ago.
The group confirmed its 2015 guidance of a full-year
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in
the range of 370 million and 380 million euros with revenues
between 4.3 billion and 4.4 billion euros.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin)