MILAN Nov 10 Italian airport and motorway
caterer Autogrill confirmed its full-year guidance on
sales and core profit after recording a 3.7 percent rise in
third-quarter revenue.
The group, which manages bar and restaurants on Italian
motorways as well as at some of the busiest airports in the
world, said on Thursday revenue increased to 1.241 billion euros
($1.35 billion) in the period thanks to a solid growth of its
airport business in North America.
The group said consolidated earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 166.5 million
euros in the third quarter, slightly up from 164.2 million euros
in the same period last year.
The caterer confirmed its 2016 guidance of full-year EBITDA
in a range of between 411 million and 426 million euros, with
revenues between 4.465 billion and 4.565 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
