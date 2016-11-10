MILAN Nov 10 Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill confirmed its full-year guidance on sales and core profit after recording a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

The group, which manages bar and restaurants on Italian motorways as well as at some of the busiest airports in the world, said on Thursday revenue increased to 1.241 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in the period thanks to a solid growth of its airport business in North America.

The group said consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 166.5 million euros in the third quarter, slightly up from 164.2 million euros in the same period last year.

The caterer confirmed its 2016 guidance of full-year EBITDA in a range of between 411 million and 426 million euros, with revenues between 4.465 billion and 4.565 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin)