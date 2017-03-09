MILAN, March 9 Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill plans to pay between 40 and 50 percent of its net income as dividends to shareholders in the next few years, after reporting a 53 percent rise in its 2016 net profit.

The group also said it expected sales to grow on average between 5 and 7 percent per year between 2016 and 2019.

Last year, revenue rose 4.6 percent at constant exchange rates to 4.5 billion euros. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)