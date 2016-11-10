(Recasts to add CEO comments, details)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN Nov 10 Italian travel caterer Autogrill
will raise prices at its restaurants in U.S. airports
and motorways to offset rising labour costs and boost
profitability, CEO Gianmario Tondato said on Thursday.
The Milan-based group has been reshaping its activities to
expand its business in international airports with new contracts
and small acquisitions, while it has put up for sale activities
it considers non-core in Europe.
"We have seen an increase of hourly wages in the whole
food-chain industry in North America," Tondato said on an
analyst conference call about Autogrill's financial results.
"The higher cost of labour is going to be passed on to
prices," he said, adding he did not see any long-term impact of
higher wages on the group's profitability.
For the July-September period, the Milan-based group
reported an increase of 3.7 percent in total sales while core
profit (EBITDA) rose at a slower rate, gaining 1.4 percent to
166.5 million euros.
The EBITDA margin on sales, a closely watched indicator of
profitability, fell to 13.4 percent from 13.7 percent for the
same period last year.
Autogrill confirmed its 2016 guidance for full-year
EBITDA to be in a range of between 411 million and 426 million
euros, and revenues to be between 4.465 billion and 4.565
billion euros.
Earlier this year, the group sold its French railways'
business and its Dutch motorway unit, while it purchased two
small companies to enhance its airport business in North
America.
In Italy, Autogrill continued its renewal of motorway
sub-concessions and posted a retention rate of over 80 percent
of sales.
(Editing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)