MILAN, Sept 5 Autogrill SpA, the
world's biggest operator of shops at airports, said on Thursday
it had set up a company in Russia to run food and beverage
business at the airport of St. Petersburg.
In a statement the Italian company said it had set up
Autogrill Russia with the Russian companies Novikov Group and
Ginza Project.
The new company, which will operate eight points of sale in
the airport for seven years, is expected to generate revenues of
around 130 million euros ($172 million) in the period 2014-2021.
Autogrill Russia will be 60 percent owned by the Autogrill
group.
