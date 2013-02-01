BRIEF-India's Mawana Sugars says entered into one time settlement with State Bank of India
* Says agreed to enter into one time settlement with State Bank of India in respect of borrowings from State Bank of Hyderabad
MILAN Feb 1 Shares in Italy's Autogrill rose sharply in pre-market trading and did not open on Friday after the company said it planned to split itself into two business units.
"As we have said in the past, we consider this as a catalyst for the stock and the only corporate action which might better unveil the hidden value of the travel retail business within the group," said Mediobanca bank in a morning note.
At 0812 GMT, the stock opened for trading and was up 5.1 percent at 9.50 euros. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Francesca Landini)
* SELLS PLAYER HADI SACKO TO LEEDS UNITED FOR 2 MILLION EUROS