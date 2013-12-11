* Company valued at over $3.2 bln
* Shares rise 83 pct
By Varun Aggarwal
Dec 11 Shares of Autohome Inc, an owner
of Chinese car sales websites, rose as much as 83 percent in
their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at
about $3.2 billion.
Autohome, controlled by Australian phone company Telstra
Corp Ltd, raised $133 million after its initial public
offering was priced at $17 per share, above the expected range.
(link.reuters.com/xun35v)
Autohome shares opened at $30.16 and rose to a high of
$31.37 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Appetite for Chinese offerings is recovering after a series
of accounting scandals in the past couple of years dried up U.S.
listings of China-based companies.
Telstra, which sees Asia as a growth market, got control of
Autohome in 2008, when it bought a majority stake in the company
that owned the auto website and two technology retail websites.
Autohome's websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, had an
average of 2.7 million daily unique visitors in the nine months
ended Sept. 30, the company said in its prospectus.
China is the world's largest passenger car market. The
number of new passenger cars sold in China is expected to rise
about 13.3 percent to 20.7 million by 2015, according to
industry research firm LMC Automotive.
Autohome's websites, which provide a range of information to
car buyers, have more than 7.7 million registered users. The
company gets its revenue from advertising and dealer
subscriptions.
Autohome, incorporated in Cayman Islands in 2008, tripled
its net revenue to $120.6 million between 2010 and 2012, while
net income more than doubled to $35 million.
"Autohome maintains a strong brand name in China," said Jay
Ritter, IPO expert and professor of finance at University of
Florida. "What also goes in favor of the company is that it is
highly profitable."
Telstra will hold 68 million Class B shares, representing
66.2 percent of the company's voting rights after the offering.
Telstra's president and group executive, Tim Chen, is the
chairman of Autohome.
COMPLEX LISTING STRUCTURE
Autohome, like a number of other Chinese companies listing
in the United States, relies on a little-tested legal structure
called "variable interest entity" (VIE) that gives an investor
economic interest but no ownership.
The structure helps companies bypass Chinese government bans
on foreign ownership in some business sectors.
China for years allowed major internet companies such as
Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd
and Sina Corp to operate through VIEs.
Autohome operates through a holding company based in the
Cayman Islands, which controls the underlying assets through
equity interests in multiple subsidiaries in British Virgin
Islands and Hong Kong. These units in turn deal with entities
and executives in mainland China.
Autohome joins Chinese companies such as online
sports-lottery operator 500.com, mobile applications
group Sungy Mobile Ltd and travel booking website Qunar
Cayman Islands Ltd that have had strong U.S. debuts
this year.
It has been a bumper year for U.S. IPOs. According to
PricewaterhouseCoopers, 225 companies listed their shares in the
U.S. market up to Dec. 5, raising $51.3 billion.
Autohome is headed by James Zhi Qin, former chief operating
officer of Chinese website 265.com, which was acquired by Google
Inc in 2007.
The company said it plans to use the proceeds for technology
and product development and for marketing.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were the lead underwriters
of the 7.8 million American depositary share offering.
Autohome's shares were trading at $28.99 near midday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
