STOCKHOLM, June 2 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv
has reached three separate settlements in
U.S. antitrust class action lawsuits and expects to incur $65
million in costs in the second quarter, the company said on
Monday.
The settlements are the latest result of long-running probes
by antitrust enforcers in several countries into price fixing of
more than 30 types of car parts, including seat belts,
radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power
window motors and power steering components.
The lawsuits were initiated by different U.S. purchasers of
its safety systems.
The Sweden-based company said it was not admitting any
liability and is settling "to avoid the uncertainty, risk,
expense and distraction of further class action litigation."
The settlements will release Autoliv from any claims and
demands that could have been asserted.
In 2012, Autoliv agreed to pay a fine of $14.5 million in
the price-fixing investigation, and pleaded guilty.
Other auto parts companies that the U.S. Antitrust Justice
Department's Division has already settled with include Takata
, Tokai Rika Co , TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH
, Nippon Seiki Co, Furukawa Electric Co
and Fujikura Ltd.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by David Holmes)