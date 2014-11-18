BRIEF-Flexsteel Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Flexsteel Industries Inc says net sales for fourth fiscal quarter are expected to remain steady with current quarter
STOCKHOLM Nov 18 Autoliv Inc
* Autoliv CEO exercises options and increases ownership in Autoliv
* Says CEO Jan Carlson exercised stock options for the purchase of 112,175 shares of Autoliv common stock, selling 90,175 of these shares and holding the remaining 22,000 shares
* Says proceeds from these transactions will primarily be used by Carlson to cover swedish taxes, to pay option exercise prices and for other transaction expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 20 Stocks on major markets rose along with the euro on Thursday as a market-friendly presidential candidate led in opinion polls ahead of elections in France on Sunday.