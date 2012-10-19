Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Autoliv Inc : * Makes its largest capital investment * Says has started the construction of a new facility in China will manufacture propellant for its airbags in the Asian markets * Says cost for the new plant is estimated to amount to $33 million * Says new plant is needed to meet the strong long term growth for automotive safety products in China and other Asian markets
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.