UPDATE 1-South32 scraps $200 mln Australian coal acquisition from Peabody
* Peabody says will still run the mine (Adds reasons for ACCC ruling, details)
STOCKHOLM Feb 19 Autoliv Inc : * Intends to issue long-term debt securities in Q1 * The amount of the issuance is subject to market conditions and investor interest * says move is part of its previously communicated strategy of adjusting its capital structure and, in anticipation of the scheduled maturity of certain debt obligations
* Peabody says will still run the mine (Adds reasons for ACCC ruling, details)
SAO PAULO, April 17 A Brazilian court has ordered state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA to suspend the sale of its stake in an exploratory block to Norway's Statoil ASA.