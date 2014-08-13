Aug 13 Autoliv Inc : * Announces new operating structure * The new operating structure will be introduced in phases and will, when finalized, create two business segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. * This new operating structure reflects the increased importance of Autoliv's electronics related business. * As a result of the changes to Autoliv's operating structure, beginning in January 2015, Autoliv will have two operating segments and two reportable segments for financial reporting purposes. * Additionally, as of September 1, two new global functional units, Sales & Engineering and Product & Process Development, will be created to further support Autoliv's operating segments and the execution of its core strategies. Link to press release: here