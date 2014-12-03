BRIEF-DuPont expects pre-tax charges of $326 mln in 2017 - SEC filing
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing
STOCKHOLM Dec 3 Autoliv will supply replacement airbag inflators to be used by Honda Motor Company in support of the company's initiatives in the United States, Autoliv said on Wednesday.
"The agreement is made in order to meet the expanded supply of inflators needed by Honda and is subject to definitive documentation," Autoliv said in a statement.
In order to meet increased demand, Autoliv will build additional inflator capacity in its existing manufacturing facilities, it said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by David Evans)
April 25 A bill expected this week in the U.S. House of Representatives would weaken a Food and Drug Administration rule governing e-cigarettes and represent a major victory for the $4.4 billion U.S. vaping industry.