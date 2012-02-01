STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of air bags and seat belts, posted slightly weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter pretax profits on Wednesday and predicted slower sales growth for 2012.

Pre-tax earnings fell to $211 million from a year-ago $231 million, missing the $220 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Autoliv said in a statement consolidated sales would rise 2 percent in the first quarter and nearly 4 percent for the full year. Consolidated sales rose 15 percent in 2011.