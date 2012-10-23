STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Car safety products maker
Autoliv reported a bigger than expected
drop in third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and cut its full-year
sales and profitability forecasts due to a weak European market
and slower Chinese growth.
Quarterly pretax profit for the world's biggest maker of
seatbelts, airbags and other auto safety equipment was $175
million, compared with the $182 million forecast in a Reuters
poll and $193 million in the same period last year.
The group reduced its forecasts for sales and profitability
for the fourth quarter and the full year.
It said sales were being hit by a fall in European light
vehicle production and slower than expected growth in China. It
said the Chinese market was also being hit by China-Japan
tensions over a group of small islands.