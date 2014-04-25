Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter earnings on Friday and stood by its forecast for slightly lower sales growth and a flat operating margin this year.
Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, said quarterly operating earnings rose to $192 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for flat year-on-year earnings of $182 million. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown