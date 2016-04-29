MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv reported a bigger than expected rise in first quarter core earnings on Friday and raised its forecast for like-for-like sales this year while affirming its margin outlook.
Autoliv, which is based in Sweden but reports in dollars, said operating income rose to $205 million from a year-ago $80 million, beating a mean forecast of $196 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company said it saw full-year organic sales growing more than 7 percent this year compared to its previous outlook of more than 5 percent.
Link to report - (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP