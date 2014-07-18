* Sees 2014 organic sales up more than 6 pct vs pvs 5 pct

* Still sees FY op margin at around 9 pct

* Q2 op profit $139 mln vs consensus $145 mln (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, July 18 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv raised its forecast for like-for-like sales growth this year and maintained an outlook for a steady profitability after posting second-quarter earnings just below market expectations.

The Sweden-based but U.S.-listed maker of seat belts and airbags said it had seen solid growth across its main markets, including North America, Europe and Japan, while a sharp decline in Brazilian light vehicle production had been a headwind.

"At the moment we see a slow but sustained recovery in Europe. This supports the operational improvement program in our European steering wheel business which is developing in line with the original plan outlined last year," the company said.

Autoliv, a supplier into nearly all global car brands, said it expected like-for-like sales growth of more than 6 percent this year versus a previous forecast of 5 percent. It stood by guidance for a core operating margin of about 9 percent.

Operating profit at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, fell to $139 million from a year ago $194 million to narrowly miss a mean forecast for $145 million in a Reuters poll.

The profit decline was mainly due to previously flagged costs of around $70 million related to the settlements of class action lawsuits in the United States.

The new frontier in auto safety is so called active safety, systems, including night vision and crash avoidance systems that allow a car to avoid accidents rather than simply mitigate the damage of a collision.

"Active safety showed solid growth in the quarter and in order to support the continued growth and development in this business we have decided to increase the development and engineering spending," CEO Jan Carlson said. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)