* Sees organic sales up 5.5 pct vs pvs more than 6 pct

* Sees signs auto output to remain slower into H1, 2015

* Q3 operating profit $175 mln vs forecast $187 mln (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted a surprise fall in third quarter earnings and lowered its outlook for like-for-like 2014 sales growth while saying more subdued market growth looked set to persist into next year.

Operating profit at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, fell to $175 million from a year ago $182 million to undershoot a mean forecast for $187 million in a Reuters poll.

The company pointed to slower sales than expected in auto hub China and said it now saw organic sales growth of about 5.5 percent for the full year versus its previous outlook for an expansion of more than 6 percent.

"Uncertainties around the macro environment have gradually increased throughout the year. This has resulted in a slower light vehicle production growth rate for the second half of this year, compared to what was anticipated in January," Autoliv said in a statement.

The Swedish company said the early indication was for growth in light vehicle production to remain at a slower rate into the first half of next year, adding it was closely monitoring the market and stood ready take action if needed.

The company maintained guidance for an adjusted operating margin of about 9 percent this year. The margin stood at 8.5 percent in the third quarter.