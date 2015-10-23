* Q3 core earnings narrowly beat expectations

* Says positive signs on Chinese market in October

* Shares rise 5 pct

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of seat belts and airbags, said on Friday that it was seeing positive signs in China at the beginning of the fourth quarter, after posting slightly higher-than-expected third quarter earnings.

Autoliv has been hit in the past few quarters by a decline in light vehicle production in China, the world's biggest auto market and until recently a profit engine for automakers, where it has around 16 percent of its sales.

Chief Executive Jan Carlson said a tax cut from Chinese authorities on small cars to revive growth, which took effect on Oct. 1, was apparently having an effect.

"We see in a near perspective it's having an easening effect. That, together with the IHS seeing a smaller drop in China in Q4, could mean it has levelled out, at least for now," he told Reuters.

China's cut in sales tax on cars with less than 1.6 litres lasts through the end of 2016.

Autoliv, which set fresh financial targets three weeks ago including $12 billion in annual sales by the end of the decade, said it expected like-for-like sales to grow around 7 percent this year, slightly adjusting a previous forecast for growth of more than 6 percent.

It reiterated its forecast for a full-year adjusted operating margin of around 9.5 percent, and said it expected raw material costs this year to end up around $37 million lower than in 2014.

Operating income excluding costs for capacity alignment and antitrust related matters in the third quarter was $205 million, slightly above market expectations of $200 million and up from $187 million in the year-ago quarter.

Shares in Autoliv rose 5.0 percent by 1117 GMT. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)