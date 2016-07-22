(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
July 22 Autoliv , the
world's top maker of auto safety gear, trimmed its 2016 margin
outlook and said strong demand promted a need for higher
capacity investments as it reported second-quarter earnings
below market expectations.
* Q2 operating income $213 million versus mean forecast $225
million in Reuters poll and year-ago $209 mln
* Quarterly organic sales grew by 7.7 pct while operating
margin was 8.2 pct (8.6 pct adjusted)
* The expectation at the beginning of the quarter was for
organic sales growth of "around 10 pct" and an adjusted
operating margin of "around 8.5 pct"
* Says lower than expected organic sales growth mainly due
to lower global light vehicle production
* Says for Q3 of 2016, company expects organic sales to
increase by around 6 pct and an adjusted operating margin of
around 7.5 pct
* Says expectation for full year is for organic sales growth
of around 7 pct and an adjusted operating margin of more than
8.5 pct
* Previous full year outlook was for "an organic sales
growth of more than 7 pct and an adjusted operating margin of
more than 9 pct"
* Says margin revisions are mainly related to costs for
stronger than expected order intake
* Autoliv CEO Jan Carlson tells Reuters company has seen a
stronger order intake than expected across the board in passive
safety unit, but also good orders in electronics
* CEO says "If you look at what is happening with Takata
and other things, it might not be that strange that
this is the consequence"
* Japan's Takata is at the centre of a massive wave of
recalls related to defective airbags
* CEO says lower Q3 and FY2016 margin guidance much related
to investment need to handle stronger than expected demand
* Says planning to add more than 1,000 engineering resources
in next twelve months
* CEO says "our current long-term outlook now shows that we
should surpass our end of decade sales target of 12 billion US
dollars"
* Autoliv on replacement airbag inflators repeats expects
deliveries of up to 30 million units during the period 2015 to
2018
* Autoliv Stockholm-listed shares fall 6.4 pct by 1133 GMT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom, editing by
Sven Nordenstam)