July 22 Autoliv , the world's top maker of auto safety gear, trimmed its 2016 margin outlook and said strong demand promted a need for higher capacity investments as it reported second-quarter earnings below market expectations.

* Q2 operating income $213 million versus mean forecast $225 million in Reuters poll and year-ago $209 mln

* Quarterly organic sales grew by 7.7 pct while operating margin was 8.2 pct (8.6 pct adjusted)

* The expectation at the beginning of the quarter was for organic sales growth of "around 10 pct" and an adjusted operating margin of "around 8.5 pct"

* Says lower than expected organic sales growth mainly due to lower global light vehicle production

* Says for Q3 of 2016, company expects organic sales to increase by around 6 pct and an adjusted operating margin of around 7.5 pct

* Says expectation for full year is for organic sales growth of around 7 pct and an adjusted operating margin of more than 8.5 pct

* Previous full year outlook was for "an organic sales growth of more than 7 pct and an adjusted operating margin of more than 9 pct"

* Says margin revisions are mainly related to costs for stronger than expected order intake

* Autoliv CEO Jan Carlson tells Reuters company has seen a stronger order intake than expected across the board in passive safety unit, but also good orders in electronics

* CEO says "If you look at what is happening with Takata and other things, it might not be that strange that this is the consequence"

* Japan's Takata is at the centre of a massive wave of recalls related to defective airbags

* CEO says lower Q3 and FY2016 margin guidance much related to investment need to handle stronger than expected demand

* Says planning to add more than 1,000 engineering resources in next twelve months

* CEO says "our current long-term outlook now shows that we should surpass our end of decade sales target of 12 billion US dollars"

* Autoliv on replacement airbag inflators repeats expects deliveries of up to 30 million units during the period 2015 to 2018

