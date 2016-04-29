(Repeats to attach article to additional alert, no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, April 29 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv reported a bigger than expected rise in first quarter core earnings on Friday and raised its forecast for like-for-like sales this year while affirming its margin outlook.

Autoliv, which is based in Sweden but reports in dollars, said operating income rose to $205 million from a year-ago $80 million, beating a mean forecast of $196 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it saw full-year organic sales growing more than 7 percent this year compared to its previous outlook of more than 5 percent.

