(Repeats without changes to cover additional alert)

STOCKHOLM, July 18 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted second quarter earnings just below market expectations on Friday but raised its forecast for like-for-like sales growth this year while maintaining its outlook for a steady operating margin.

Operating profit at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, fell to $139 million from a year ago $194 million to miss a mean forecast for $145 million in a Reuters poll.

The profit decline was mainly due to previously flagged costs of around $70 million related to the settlements of class action lawsuits in the United States. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm, editing by Mia Shanley)