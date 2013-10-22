TROY, Mich. Oct 22 Global automakers must look
beyond China, India, Russia and Brazil to other clusters of
emerging countries if they want to get their share of growth
worldwide, a consulting firm said on Tuesday.
The countries beyond the four large markets known
collectively as the BRICs, a name derived from the first letters
of each nation, will account for one-fifth of global new-vehicle
sales by 2020, according to a report released by Boston
Consulting Group.
Vehicle sales growth in the "Beyond BRIC" markets, which
have more than 40 percent of the world's population, will run at
6 percent annually through 2020, the report said. That would be
four times as fast as the rate in traditional established
markets in North America, Europe and Japan.
For the BRICs, growth is projected at 10 percent in India, 6
percent in China, 5 percent in Brazil and 4 percent in Russia.
"When we look at the Beyond BRIC markets, it is obviously
the last frontier for the automotive industry to grow," said
Boston Consulting senior partner Nikolaus Lang, a co-author of
the report. "There is no other region, I always say jokingly,
except the moon."
Automakers should tailor their marketing to regional
clusters, he added. "A one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work."
Boston Consulting broke the most promising markets into four
regional clusters: the ASEAN nations in Southeast Asia, the
emerging Mideast, the Andean countries in South America and the
North African belt.
Each regional cluster differs in size, trends and customer
preferences, and few carmakers have managed to dominate any of
them, Boston Consulting said.
None of the 88 auto markets studied can generate sales equal
to those of any single BRIC country. For instance, the Beyond
BRIC auto market collectively is not quite the size of China,
the world's largest.
Indonesia will be the biggest Beyond BRIC market by 2020,
with 1.7 million new-car sales, according to the report. It is
part of the ASEAN cluster that also includes Malaysia and
Thailand, and the group's projected annual sales of 4.6 million
vehicles would rank it above Russia's 4.4 million.
The ASEAN cluster, described as the most developed and
dynamic of the four regions in the report, is dominated by
Japanese automakers, especially Toyota Motor Corp, and
different customer preferences mean strategies should vary by
country. For example, Indonesian buyers want higher ground
clearance on their multipurpose vehicles because of the heavy
flooding there, while affordable sedans are the focus in
Malaysia, and pickup trucks in Thailand.
That kind of variety is found in each cluster.
The Mideast cluster includes Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey;
the Andean nations include Argentina, Chile and Colombia; and
the North African belt includes Algeria, Egypt and Morocco,
according to the report.
The expected annual sales growth rates for the clusters
through 2020 are 4.7 percent for Southeast Asia, 4.6 percent for
the Mideast, 5.4 percent for the Andean region and 4.2 percent
for North Africa, Boston Consulting said. All four will be
benefiting from growing local economies and the larger middle
class, Lang said.
Most of the clusters remain competitive markets, but any
automaker that can dominate a region like Toyota does in
Southeast Asia can generate huge profits, said Xavier Mosquet,
global leader of Boston Consulting's automotive practice.
For the purposes of the study, Boston Consulting excluded
South Korea, Mexico and South Africa, which it deemed mature and
well-developed car markets, as well as the former Soviet
Republics known as the Commonwealth of Independent States and
sub-Saharan Africa, which it concluded were promising but
fragmented.
