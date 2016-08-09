MIAMI Aug 9 Under a blazing sun in a Florida
college parking lot, employees of the U.S. government's auto
safety regulator, Toyota Motor Corp and a tire industry
trade group checked vehicles for recall notices, under-inflated
tires and improperly installed child safety seats.
Frustrated by the failure of many American motorists to take
cars with safety defects to dealers for repairs, National
Highway Transportation Safety Administration chief Mark Rosekind
on Tuesday began a political campaign-style swing through
southern states to push for better vehicle maintenance.
"Shaking hands and kissing babies: our version is checking
VINs, tires and car seats," Rosekind said in an interview at the
tour's second event in Orlando.
The first-of-its-kind nearly 1,500-mile, nine stop trip over
five days in a rented bus wrapped in NHTSA logos and safety
messages, will take Rosekind from Miami to Fort Worth, Texas
during the hottest time of the year.
Heat and humidity elevate the risk that vehicle airbags
equipped with aging inflators made by Takata Corp could
rupture and injure or kill occupants, the agency has found.
Automakers have recalled more than 100 million vehicles in
the last two years in the United States. Consumers, however,
have no legal obligation to get recalled vehicles fixed, and
NHTSA has estimated that 20 to 30 per cent of recalled vehicles
are not brought back to dealerships for free repairs.
About half of vehicles checked in Miami on Tuesday and about
half of 300 vehicles checked during an event in July in Atlanta
showed uncompleted recalls, Rosekind said.
Latin dance music played at an early morning safety check
event on the Florida International University campus in Miami,
drawing students, university employees and others.
Julian Martinez, 22, a graduate from the University of
Chicago, drove in his mother's 2008 Honda. NHTSA officials
turned up an unrepaired Takata air bag inflator. "I had never
even heard of Takata," he said.
Ana Tronholm, 35, and her husband, Niclas Engene, 38, both
biologists at FIU, brought their eight-month-old daughter and
their Nissan Altima replete with several "Baby on Board" signs.
"Now with her I think we are more obsessed with car safety,"
Tronholm said.
Many motorists are unaware of recalls, especially owners of
older used cars who rarely visit dealerships. In August 2014,
NHTSA's safercar.gov website launched a search engine that
allows motorists to check for uncompleted recalls by the Vehicle
Identification Number (VIN).
Rosekind is prodding automakers to do more to track down
motorists with unrepaired recalls. He expects to announce new
efforts this fall by automakers to alert motorists.
Owners routinely fail to properly maintain their cars. About
30 percent of tires are under inflated and are linked to 200
deaths and 11,000 crashes a year, while 60 percent of car seats
are not properly installed or are the wrong seat, NHTSA said.
Nearly 100 million Takata inflators have been declared
unsafe worldwide, including 70 million in the United States from
17 automakers in the largest ever U.S. auto safety recall.
Through July 15, however, automakers have replaced only
about 9.4 million Takata inflators in the country.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)