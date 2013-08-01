BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Aug 1 Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc reported an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher expenses.
Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $227 million, or 47 cents per share, in the quarter ended June from $256.2 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue climbed 7 percent to $2.81 billion, helped by an improving U.S. jobs market.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict