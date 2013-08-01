Aug 1 Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc reported an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher expenses.

Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $227 million, or 47 cents per share, in the quarter ended June from $256.2 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue climbed 7 percent to $2.81 billion, helped by an improving U.S. jobs market.