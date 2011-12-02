* Swiss artisan Francois Junod one of the last automaton
makers
* Junod's mechanical men animated by complex mechanisms
* Interest in automata to get boost from Martin Scorsese's
new film
By Silke Koltrowitz and Nathalie Olof-Ors
SAINTE-CROIX, Switzerland, Dec 2 Don't let
the retro look of the mechanical men built by Swiss artisan
Francois Junod deceive you -- they fascinate tech fans from
Silicon Valley to Asia and will no doubt gain broader popularity
after this week's launch of Martin Scorsese's film "Hugo" about
a secret hidden in an automaton
The latest of Junod's time-consuming projects is an 80 cm
wind-up Leonardo da Vinci figure that will be able to do
intricate drawings and write mirror-inverted texts in Latin.
"I have been working on the sculpture for ten years and on
the mechanism for six years. I do not have a buyer yet so I can
take my time," said Junod, surrounded by a mishmash of tools,
machines and sketches in his workshop in the village of
Sainte-Croix perched high up in the Swiss Jura mountains.
His most complicated creation so far, an Alexander Pushkin
animated by a complex mechanism enabling it to write down 1,458
different poems, was bought last year by a Silicon Valley
entrepreneur for a price kept secret.
"Complex models can take years of work and cost up to 1.2
million Swiss francs ($1.32 million)," said Junod, proudly
showing historical automata that collectors from around the
world ask him to restore.
"Before, I mainly worked for Japanese clients because
automata really have a tradition there. But today, I have
customers from all around the world," said Junod, who counts the
Sultan of Brunei and the late Michael Jackson among his clients.
Interest in these sophisticated dolls known as automata is
likely to get a fresh boost from Scorsese's new 3D film "Hugo"
that will hit UK screens this week.
Based on a best-selling children's book by Brian Selznick,
the film tells the tale of a young boy in a Paris railway
station in the 1930s who struggles to uncover a secret hidden in
his father's automaton.
"The film is going to be a good advertisement for my
business," said Junod. "People who watch it may think nobody
makes automata anymore."
Good-humoured, enthusiastic Junod, who went through some
rough times when he started making the self-operating machines
in 1984, is one of the last craftsmen specialised in an art
serving no other purpose than to surprise with its complexity.
"That's what makes automata different from robots, which
normally have a practical purpose. They are poetic," he said.
Junod wants to give his Leonardo da Vinci a transparent back
to make the mechanism visible. "It's part of the fascination
with automata that people can understand how they work. These
days, ever more objects are beyond our comprehension."
NOT UNLIKE A WATCH
Junod's automata are animated by a complex wind-up
mechanism, not unlike the one in a mechanical watch, allowing
them to accomplish a precise programmed series of gestures,
which has often triggered comparisons with our modern computers.
The roots of these surprising machines reach back to ancient
Greece but they had their heyday in the 18th century when a
general fascination with artificial humans helped watch and
automaton maker Pierre Jaquet-Droz's work win the favours of
French King Louis XVI and his wife Marie-Antoinette.
Jaquet-Droz's three masterpieces -- the Musician, the Writer
and the Draughtsman -- are on display in a Neuchatel museum and
will be part of a large automata exhibition next year.
Junod has made several automata for high-end watch brand
Jaquet Droz, now owned by Swatch Group, which wants to
revive this heritage, and a closer partnership is in the works.
"The idea is that I develop prototypes that Jaquet Droz then
produces in small numbers," he said.
"That is what I love: developing new machines rather than
reproducing," he said, remembering how he once declined late
Swatch Group founder Nicolas Hayek's offer to work exclusively
for the world's largest watch maker.
($1 = 0.9110 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Paul Casciato)