By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO May 24 Automattic, the company
that operates blogging service WordPress.com, announced a $50
million investment from hedge fund and private-equity investor
Tiger Global on Friday.
The investment comes on the heels of Yahoo's $1.1
billion acquisition of blogging company Tumblr, showing the high
prices fast-growing services that targeting Internet users can
command. The valuation for Automattic was similar, Fortune
reported. A spokeswoman for WordPress declined to comment.
WordPress powers the blogs at companies such as CNN.com and
Techcrunch, a spokeswoman said.
The investment bought out shares of existing shareholders,
including early employees, rather than directly funding the
company, wrote WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg in a blog post.
"Allowing early investors to lock in some returns releases
any short-term pressure there might be on the company for a
liquidity event and allows us to focus fully on the long road
ahead," he wrote in his post.
The investment is part of a crop of financing where
nontraditional investors make bets on venture-capital backed
companies. They include private-equity firms such as Rizvi
Traverse Management, which last year led a $200 million funding
round in payments service Square, and mutual funds such as T.
Rowe Price, which has invested in companies including micro blog
service Twitter.
Many of these investors "come in with the ability to write
checks larger than the entire size of most VC funds," wrote
Mullenweg.
More top blogs run Word Press than any other publishing
platform, according to a 2012 study conducted by Kingdom, a
website monitoring service. Blogs it cited in the study include
technology sites such as Tech Crunch and Boingboing and
Hollywood news site Deadline.
While many organizations use Tumblr, it is heavily
associated with individuals updating friends and others on their
activities and interests, social-media style.
And while Tumblr's revenue is advertising based, the bulk of
WordPress's revenue comes from fees to users who upgrade beyond
its basic free service. It also derives significant revenue from
charging large media companies to host their entire blogging
platforms, said Automattic Chief Financial Officer Stuart West
in a telephone interview. He declined to disclose figures.
Like Tumblr, WordPress is growing fast, with 50 million
users today compared with 4 million five years ago, the company
said. Tumblr launched five years ago and today has more than 100
million blogs in its network.
The largest single audience group for WordPress is users
aged 25-34, according to consultancy comScore. For Tumblr, the
largest group is users aged 18-24.
Earlier this year, Tiger led a $444 million equity
investment in online survey company SurveyMonkey as part of a
financing round that also allowed early investors and employees
to cash out. Tiger partner Lee Fixel handled his firm's
investment in both SurveyMonkey and Automattic.
Tiger extended its offer to WordPress in April, before
Yahoo's acquisition of Tumblr was announced, West said.
Automattic's venture backers include Polaris Partners, True
Ventures, and the New York Times Co.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Marguerita Choy)