SAO PAULO, March 1 Brazil car and light truck sales fell 6.6 percent in February from January and 8.9 percent from a year earlier, after the Carnival holiday helped reduced sales last month, an industry source who compiles monthly data on sales said on Thursday.

Brazil is an important growing market for the major automakers, including Fiat SpA, General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)