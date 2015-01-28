BRIEF-Global Cosmed FY net result swings to loss of 5.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28 Automotive Components Europe SA :
* Said on Tuesday Q4 2014 volume sales were 8.1 million parts, up 1.5 percent year on year
* FY 2014 volume sales reached 33.9 million parts, up 0.3 percent year on year
* The results are influenced by strong decline of grey iron production which is no longer the main output of the company's Czech plant Feramo
* As Feramo continues the ramp-up process of new nodular iron products, its contribution in the company's automotive volumes increases
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 45.95 billion roubles ($806.85 million) versus 31.89 billion roubles year ago