GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
Sept 5 AutoNation Inc, the No. 1 U.S. auto retail group, said new vehicle sales to retail customers rose 28 percent in August.
The company said sales in its import segment jumped 42 percent to 12,530 units while domestic sales rose 20 percent to 6,961 units.
It said total new vehicle sales rose to 23,213 units.
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
PARIS, June 6 French president Emmanuel Macron told crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday that he was deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Gulf and that France would be "uncompromising" in the fight against terrorism.