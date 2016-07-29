July 29 AutoNation Inc Chief Executive
Mike Jackson told Reuters the U.S. auto dealership chain will
continue reducing stocks of unsold vehicles at its stores,
responding to signs that U.S. vehicle sales growth has hit a
plateau.
"We still have work to do on inventory," Jackson told
Reuters after the company reported second-quarter earnings from
continuing operations of $1.08 per share, up 8 percent from a
year ago and a quarterly record.
AutoNation shares were up about 1.5 percent at $52.88 in
trading late Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
AutoNation has about 70 days worth of vehicles in inventory
at the current sales rate, Jackson said. "We could get that down
to the mid-60s."
Jackson said the U.S. auto market has plateaued at a high
level, and that requires dealers and automakers to "manage the
business differently" after years of strong growth.
"There's collateral damage from overproducing" and relying
on deep discounts and aggressive leases to prop up sales
volumes, he said.
Jackson praised General Motors Co for "behaving so
disciplined and rationally." GM has cut back on bulk sales to
rental fleets this year, reducing the supply of lightly used
vehicles that could drive down used car resale values.
Ford Motor Co on Thursday said it plans to cut North
American production in the second half of the year in response
to signs that U.S. vehicle sales growth is leveling off, and
could decline next year. Ford shares fell more than 8 percent
after it warned its full-year profit outlook was at risk, but
were up slightly in Friday trading.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)