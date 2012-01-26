Jan 26 AutoNation Inc, United
States' No. 1 automotive retailer, posted a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as sales of new and used cars rose sharply.
The company also said its board of directors has authorized
the repurchase of up to an additional $250 million shares.
Fourth-quarter net profit from continuing operations rose to
$69.9 million, or 50 cents a share, from $68 million, or 45
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, AutoNation earned 51 cents a share, while
analysts had expected earnings of 49 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $3.68 billion, compared with
analysts' estimates of $3.55 billion.
AutoNation said new vehicle unit sales increased 13 percent
during the quarter.