March 2 AutoNation Inc, the biggest U.S. auto dealer group, said its retail new vehicle unit sales rose 17 percent in February, its strongest in three months.

Retail new vehicle unit sales climbed to 19,994 in the month, the company said in a statement.

Retail new vehicle unit sales rose 7 percent in January and 11 percent last December.

U.S. auto sales rose nearly 16 percent in February and the annual sales rate leapt to its best level in four years, helped by a surprising sales gain by General Motors Co and strong results from Chrysler Group LLC and Ford Motor Co.

AutoNation shares closed at $34.09 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.