DETROIT Oct 28 U.S. auto sales will rise above
17 million vehicles next year for only the third time in
history, AutoNation Inc Chief Executive Mike Jackson said
on Tuesday.
In the previous years when U.S. auto sales topped 17 million
vehicles, 2000 and 2001, the number of vehicles per household
was on the rise, a trend which Jackson said has since leveled
off and will not be a driver in next year's projected growth.
Rather, pent-up demand as well as compelling new product
that is more fuel-efficient, along with favorable credit terms,
will lead to sales of 17.1 million vehicles next year, Jackson
told Reuters in an interview.
Earlier on Tuesday, AutoNation posted quarterly earnings
that beat Wall Street expectations by 4 cents a share.
Shares of the largest U.S. auto dealer group
were up 5.4 percent at $54.81.
Jackson said the favorable credit environment is "very good,
very rational, very sustainable. I do not view approaching 17
million as the beginning of the end (of the recovery). I think
we have quite a bit of runway for the automotive recovery to
continue."
The pent-up demand is linked to the 2008-2010 downturn in
the auto industry. In 2009, U.S. auto sales hit 10.4 million
vehicles, the lowest level since World War Two, when adjusted
for population growth.
One result of the downturn is the current record-high age of
vehicles on U.S. roads, 11.4 years, according to Polk-IHS
Automotive data. Jackson said consumers are continuing to
replace these vehicles.
He sees full-year 2014 U.S. sales at 16.5 million vehicles,
up nearly 6 percent. He said his projected 2015 figure of 17.1
million is not wild-eyed optimism, when one considers that
reaching that level would represent a growth rate of 3.6
percent.
"We aren't quite as optimistic," said Jeff Schuster, lead
forecaster for industry consultants LMC Automotive, which
expects 16.8 million in U.S. auto sales next year, up around 2
percent.
"LMC thinks there is some upside to that but that depends on
the overall economy and timing of the rise in interest rates,"
Schuster said. "We are looking for interest rates to start
edging up in second quarter or third quarter next year. It
should be gradual and we don't think it will be a major issue
but could keep the market from a level north of 17 million."
October U.S. auto sales will be reported by major automakers
next Monday. J.D. Power and Associates and LMC forecast that
this month's sales will rise 6 percent from a year ago to 1.27
million new vehicles.
In 2000, U.S. auto sales hit its record high of 17.3 million
vehicles, followed by 17.1 million the following year.
