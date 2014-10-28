DETROIT Oct 28 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group, reported a 15 percent jump in third-quarter earnings in part on robust profit on used cars.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company earned 90 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations of 86 cents per share, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Total revenue of $4.91 billion also beat expectations of $4.80 billion.

Net income rose 15 percent to $106.5 million, or 90 cents per share, from $92.6 million, or 75 cents per share a year ago.

Used car retail gross profit rose 12.8 percent to $90.6 million, overcoming a 0.3 percent drop in new vehicle gross profit of $154.7 million. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)