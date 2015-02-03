(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

DETROIT Feb 3 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group, on Tuesday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and said it still expected U.S. industry new-vehicle sales in 2015 to top 17 million for only the third time in history.

Net income in the fourth quarter rose almost 7 percent to $116.7 million, or $1.02 a share, from $109.4 million, or 89 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected 91 cents a share.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.05 billion, topping the $4.92 billion analysts had expected. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)