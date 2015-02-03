(Adds CEO, analysts' comments, details of the quarterly results)

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT Feb 3 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group, on Tuesday posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit due to strong profit margins from new and used vehicle sales, driving its shares up nearly 8 percent.

"While unit volume and revenues were strong across the board, new and used margin performance was especially surprising," Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker said in a research note.

Buckingham Research analyst Joseph Amaturo said the strong results could bode well for the rest of the U.S. auto retailing sector.

AutoNation Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson said in an interview that low gasoline prices of about $2 a gallon, generous financing and consumers' needs to replace aging vehicles were stimulating demand. He expects gas prices to remain below $3 a gallon for the rest of the year.

"It's hard to find a storm cloud," he said. "It's really a Goldilocks year."

He affirmed that he expected U.S. industry sales to exceed 17 million this year. That would be the third time the sector has topped that level, joining 2000 and 2001.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based AutoNation's net income rose almost 7 percent to $116.7 million, or $1.02 a share, in the fourth quarter from $109.4 million, or 89 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected 91 cents a share.

Analysts said a lower-than-expected tax rate improved the bottom line by 1 cent to 2 cents a share.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.05 billion, topping the $4.92 billion analysts had expected.

Retail sales of new vehicles increased 11 percent, or 9 percent on a same-store basis. Retail used vehicle sales increased 9 percent, or 7 percent on a same-store basis.

By segment, income rose 28 percent from U.S. brands, 12 percent from imports and 10 percent from premium luxury brands.

In January, AutoNation's U.S. retail sales of new vehicles rose 20 percent from a year earlier. The overall industry is reporting January results on Tuesday, and analysts expect sales to increase 12 percent and show an annual selling rate of 16.6 million vehicles.

Shares of AutoNation were up 7.7 percent at $63.89 in early trading. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)