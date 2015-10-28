Oct 28 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S.
auto dealership chain, said Wednesday net income from
continuing operations rose to a quarterly record, reflecting
strong growth in vehicle sales and service business.
The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla company said net income from
continuing operations rose to $119 million, or $1.05 a share,
from $107 million, or 90 cents a share a year earlier. Revenues
rose 9 per cent to $5.4 billion. The latest results met Wall
Street expectations.
AutoNation also confirmed it had purchased the 12-store
Allen Samuels Auto Group dealership chain in Texas, and said the
deal would add about $800 million in annual revenue.
(Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)