By Joseph White
Oct 28 AutoNation Inc reported a 9
percent decline in third-quarter net income on Friday, and said
it will launch a multi-year effort to expand its business beyond
new vehicle sales.
The U.S. auto retail chain said it will spend least $500
million over the next several years on the expansion, including
opening standalone used-vehicle stores that would compete with
used-car specialist Carmax Inc.
The company said it had identified 25 markets where it could
open the used-vehicle stores under the AutoNation USA brand, and
expects to open five stores next year.
"We want to be able to grow independent of the new vehicle"
sales cycle, AutoNation Chief Executive Mike Jackson told
Reuters.
These stores will offer services to customers whose vehicles
are no longer covered by manufacturer warranties, and sell a new
line of AutoNation-branded replacement parts, the Ft.
Lauderdale, Florida-based company said in a statement.
The largest U.S. new car dealership chain faces slowing
growth in the U.S. car and light truck market, and increasing
pressure on profit margins for new vehicle sales.
The company will also expand its collision-repair business,
and plans to build or buy at least 18 new collision-repair
operations over the next two years. AutoNation currently
operates 70 body repair stores in the United States.
AutoNation's reported profit margins on vehicle repair
services and used vehicle sales are higher than those for new
car sales.
In a related move to capture more revenue from a car's life
cycle, AutoNation said it will open four more AutoNation vehicle
auction operations over the next two years, adding to a
wholesale used vehicle auction it operates in Southern
California.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $5.6 billion in the quarter.
AutoNation said net income per share remained flat at $1.05
a share, reflecting share repurchases. That was below the $1.15
consensus forecast according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The
company said its board has approved another $250 million in
common stock buybacks.
Problems with recalls weighed on AutoNation's results in the
third quarter, as they have all year.
AutoNation said its third-quarter profit was cut by $6
million as it could not sell 14 percent of its used-vehicle
inventory because the cars have recalled Takata airbag inflators
that have not been replaced.
