BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
DETROIT, April 25 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto retail chain, on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit as revenue increased slightly.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company reported a first-quarter net profit of $98.1 million or 97 cents per share, up 2 percent from $95.9 million or 89 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 91 cents.
(Reporting By Nick Carey)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.