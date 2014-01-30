Jan 30 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. automobile dealer group, sped by Wall Street earnings expectations on Thursday on robust sales of luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

AutoNation showed net income of $109.4 million, or 89 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, versus $83.2 million, or 67 cents per share a year ago. Analysts expected 76 cents per share, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $4.52 billion, which missed analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion, but beat year-ago results of $4.17 billion. AutoNation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.