Jan 28 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, reported a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, reflecting strong growth in vehicle sales and services business.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $97.8 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $116.9 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenues rose to $5.34 billion from $5.05 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)