By Joseph White
Oct 28 U.S. auto retail chain AutoNation Inc
said on Friday it will invest $500 million or more over the next
several years to expand its business beyond new vehicle sales,
including
opening standalone used-vehicle stores that would compete with
used-car specialist Carmax Inc.
The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida company said it had identified
25 markets where it could open standalone used-vehicle stores
under the AutoNation USA brand, and expects to open five stores
next year. These stores will offer services to customers whose
vehicles are no longer covered by manufacturer warranties, and
sell a new line of AutoNation branded replacement parts, the
company said in a statement.
The company will expand its collision-repair operations, and
plans to build or buy at least 18 new collision-repair
operations over the next two years. AutoNation currently
operates 70 body repair stores in the United States.
AutoNation, the largest U.S. new car dealership chain, faces
slowing growth in the U.S. car and light truck market, and
increasing pressure on profit margins for new vehicle sales.
Profit margins on vehicle repair services, replacement
parts, collision repairs and used vehicle sales are usually
higher than those for new car sales.
In a related move to capture more revenue from a car's life
cycle, AutoNation said it will open four more AutoNation vehicle
auction operations over the next two years, adding to a
wholesale used vehicle auction it operates in Southern
California.
