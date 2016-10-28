(Repeats to chain story to snap.)

By Joseph White

Oct 28 U.S. auto retail chain AutoNation Inc said on Friday it will invest $500 million or more over the next several years to expand its business beyond new vehicle sales, including opening standalone used-vehicle stores that would compete with used-car specialist Carmax Inc.

The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida company said it had identified 25 markets where it could open standalone used-vehicle stores under the AutoNation USA brand, and expects to open five stores next year. These stores will offer services to customers whose vehicles are no longer covered by manufacturer warranties, and sell a new line of AutoNation branded replacement parts, the company said in a statement.

The company will expand its collision-repair operations, and plans to build or buy at least 18 new collision-repair operations over the next two years. AutoNation currently operates 70 body repair stores in the United States.

AutoNation, the largest U.S. new car dealership chain, faces slowing growth in the U.S. car and light truck market, and increasing pressure on profit margins for new vehicle sales.

Profit margins on vehicle repair services, replacement parts, collision repairs and used vehicle sales are usually higher than those for new car sales.

In a related move to capture more revenue from a car's life cycle, AutoNation said it will open four more AutoNation vehicle auction operations over the next two years, adding to a wholesale used vehicle auction it operates in Southern California. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Bernadette Baum)