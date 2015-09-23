Sept 23 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S.
auto retailer, said the "brand position" of Volkswagen AG
in the United States was at risk following the
German carmaker's manipulation of emission data.
"The Volkswagen issue is another blackeye for the diesel
engine overall," AutoNation Chief Executive Mike Jackson said in
an interview on CNBC.
Volkswagen's sales in the next decade or two can be impacted
by what the company does in the next few days, weeks and months,
Jackson said.
Jackson, however, does not think Volkswagen's problems will
spill over to the carmaker's other brands such as Porsche and
Audi.
AutoNation has six Volkswagen and eight Audi franchisees in
the United States.
Volkswagen faces penalties of up to $18 billion after being
accused of designing software for diesel cars that deceives
regulators measuring toxic emissions.
