(Adds details; background)
April 11 Chinese digital mapping and navigation
firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd agreed to be acquired by
e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N in a deal
valuing the company at about $1.5 billion.
AutoNavi said the company's shareholders will receive $5.25
per ordinary share, or $21 per American Depositary Share. The
offer represents a premium of 4.7 percent to AutoNavi's closing
price on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, would help
Alibaba increase revenue by integrating AutoNavi's technology
and data on location of establishments into maps, allowing
customers to access peer review of shops and restaurants and pay
for goods before arriving at a shop.
Lazard advised AutoNavi, while Deutsche Bank advised
Alibaba.
AutoNavi was the leading mobile map service by the number of
users with 31.3 percent share of the market, as of the third
quarter of 2013, according to Beijing-based Analysys. Baidu Inc
followed with 26.6 percent.
AutoNavi provides map software for Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd's smartphones as well as to China Mobile Ltd
and Google Inc.
Alibaba, which owns 28 percent of AutoNavi, offered to buy
the company in February to better compete with rivals Tencent
Holdings Ltd and Baidu, as China's biggest internet
firms continue to chase growth by buying online businesses.
Alibaba, valued at around $140 billion, is expected to go
public later this year in the United States in the largest IPO
since Facebook Inc's debut in 2012.
AutoNavi's shares were up 2.5 percent at $20.56 on the
Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Don Sebastian)