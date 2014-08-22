Aug 22Autoneum Holding AG

* Says has signed new 150 million CHF revolving loan with syndicate of ten banks

* Says loan agreement replaces existing long-term credit facilities agreement of 130 million CHF, which expires on December 31

* Says at the same time, two subordinated loans for 12.5 million CHF each were repaid ahead of schedule to principal shareholders

