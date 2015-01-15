BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 Autoneum Holding AG :
* Says FY net sales in Swiss francs decreased from 2,053.3 million Swiss francs ($2.01 billion) to 1,954.7 million Swiss francs
* Says on Jan. 14, 2015, the board of directors of Autoneum Holding Ltd. appointed John T. Lenga as head of business group North America and member of the group executive board Source text: bit.ly/1CoEeYi Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0210 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.