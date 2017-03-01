ZURICH, March 1 Income data from 2,400 employees
was stolen from the American arm of Swiss car parts maker
Autoneum, the group said on Wednesday.
"Our U.S. subsidiary Autoneum North America Inc. became a
victim of fraudulent activity using falsified identities and
electronic communication channels," Autoneum said in a
statement. "Unauthorised third parties received personnel and
income data of 2,400 U.S. employees by this means."
Autoneum said it was working with affected employees and had
ensured them access to free specialist support.
Its technological infrastructure and data security had not
been affected by the event, the group said, and it did not
expect to incur financial damages from the breach.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Dominic Evans)